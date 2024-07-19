Ryan Poles: Nothing shocking in Caleb Williams negotiations

It took a bit longer than most other deals for 2024 draft picks, but the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams finally got to the finish line this week.

Williams signed his four-year rookie deal in time for the start of training camp and he met the media to talk about it on Friday. Williams declined to comment on PFT’s reports that he wanted a clause barring the Bears from using the franchise tag and requested to be paid as an LLC, but said he was “appreciative” of everyone’s efforts and that he “definitely learned a lot throughout this whole process for the next upcoming ones and things like that.”

General Manager Ryan Poles also declined to discuss the specifics of the deal, but called it a “positive” process that didn’t go in any unexpected directions.

“I’m not going to get into the negotiation and what’s asked/what’s not asked. Just for general knowledge, it’s very common for different things to be asked for in the very beginnings of negotiations,” Poles said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “So it wasn’t anything shocking in terms of what was being asked for or anything like that. But at the end of the day I’m glad it worked out and pretty kind of standard.”

With the contract negotiation now in the rearview mirror, Williams and the Bears can turn their attention toward when he will be taking his first snaps in game action for a team that’s looking for him to be their leader for years to come.