S Rayshawn Jenkins visits Browns

The Browns struck a deal with quarterback Joe Flacco on Friday and they are also meeting with a potential addition to their defense.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team is visiting with safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Jenkins was released by the Seahawks last month.

Jenkins joined Seattle on a two-year deal ahead of last season and appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks. He had 53 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery that he returned for an 102-yard touchdown in a loss to the Giants.

Jenkins spent three seasons in Jacksonville before joining the Seahawks and he played four years for the Chargers after they took him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.