Saints activate FB Adam Prentice from IR, cut Keith Kirkwood

The Saints activated fullback Adam Prentice from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Prentice injured his knee in a Week 5 win over the Patriots. He returned to practice this week, with full participation all week, and was listed as questionable to play.

He played 57 offensive snaps and 50 on special teams in the first five games.

In Prentice’s absence, the Saints used nose tackle Khalen Saunders at fullback in short-yardage.

The Saints cut receiver Keith Kirkwood in a corresponding move.

He has played in seven games with two starts this season, making one catch for 1 yard. Kirkwood has played 121 offensive snaps and 71 on special teams.