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Saints agree to terms with 10 undrafted rookies

  
Published April 26, 2026 05:54 PM

The Saints announced on Sunday that they have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents.

The group includes running back C.J. Donaldson, who played at Ohio State in 2025 after transferring from West Virginia. Donaldson ran 96 times for 361 yards and 10 touchdowns during his lone season with the Buckeyes.

New Orleans is also adding N.C. State tight end Cody Hardy, Maryland tackle Alan Herron, and Kentucky tackle Alex Wollschlaeger on the offensive side of the ball.

Central Michigan defensive end Michael Heldman, Alabama cornerback DaShawn Jones, Southern Illinois cornerback Jeremiah McLendon, USC defensive tackle KeeShawn Silver, Texas kicker Mason Shipley, and Wisconsin defensive tackle Jay’Viar Suggs are also joining the Saints.