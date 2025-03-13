 Skip navigation
Saints agree to terms with TE Jack Stoll

  
Published March 13, 2025 08:48 AM

The Saints are set to sign a tight end who spent some time playing for their head coach Kellen Moore in Philadelphia last season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints have agreed to terms with Jack Stoll on a one-year deal.

Stoll played for the Eagles from 2021 to 2023 and then returned to the team’s practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players with the Giants. Stoll had two catches for 10 yards in seven games with the team and finished out the year with the Dolphins after being released.

Stoll had 20 catches for 183 yards in his first stint with the Eagles and he will join Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, and Foster Moreau at tight end in New Orleans.