Saints agree to three-year deal with Isaac Yiadom

  
Published March 13, 2025 11:45 AM

The Saints have added a cornerback.

New Orleans has agreed to sign Isaac Yiadom to a three-year deal, according to agent AJ Vaynerchuk.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes the contract is worth $9 million with a max value of $10.5 million with $4.86 million guaranteed.

Yiadom, 29, was previously with the Saints in 2022 and 2023. He appeared in all 17 games with eight starts for New Orleans in 2023, recording 37 total tackles with 14 passes defensed.

He spent the 2024 season with the 49ers, appearing in all 17 games with five starts. He recorded six passes defensed, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries last season while playing 46 percent of defensive snaps and 56 percent of special teams snaps.

A Broncos third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Yiadom has played 104 games for the Broncos, Giants, Packers, Texans, Saints, and 49ers.