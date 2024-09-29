Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave expect to play vs. Falcons

The Saints should have their leading rusher and leading receiver on the field today against the Falcons.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Chris Olave are both listed as questionable and both expect to play, according to multiple reports.

Kamara has been dealing with hip and rib injuries, while Olave suffered a hamstring injury at practice on Friday.

The Saints’ offense got off to a white-hot start in the first two games of the season before slowing down in Week Three. Kamara is the leading rusher on the team with 61 carries for 285 yards and four touchdowns, and he also has 10 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Olave has 12 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown.