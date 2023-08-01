Saints change training camp schedule because of excessive heat

The New Orleans area is under an excessive heat warning through at least Wednesday. That could extend into the weekend.

Because of that, the Saints have made changes to their remaining open training camp practices.

The team will reduce the outdoor portion of camp to approximately one hour starting at 10 a.m. CT. The earlier portion of practice, including stretching, individual and other drills, will take place in the Saints’ indoor facility beginning at the regularly scheduled times.

The indoor portion will be closed to the public.

“The safety of our fans, team, staff and all those who work to make open practices possible are our first priority,” team president Dennis Lauscha said in a statement. “Based on the heat warnings facing our community, we have altered the practice schedule to allow our fans to show their support for the team while also reducing their exposure to the significant heat being forecast over the coming days. Their attendance is a big boost for our players and coaches working hard on the field and we encourage all fans whose health will allow and have a ticket to attend.”

The revised training camp schedule will see gates open at 9:15 a.m. CT.

The Saints have installed misters and fans in the bleachers to help reduce temperatures, and shuttles are available for fans who do not wish to walk from the parking lot.