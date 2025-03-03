 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_texascombine_250303.jpg
Texas prospects were big winners at NFL combine
nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_texascombine_250303.jpg
Texas prospects were big winners at NFL combine
nbc_csu_mccordhoward_250303.jpg
McCord’s stock up after 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
nbc_csu_combinethrowingsessions_250303.jpg
QB Dart ‘opened up some eyes’ at NFL combine

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints hire Scott Linehan to coaching staff

  
Published March 3, 2025 03:30 PM

The Saints are hiring Scott Linehan to their staff, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

He spent last season as a coaching analyst at Montana.

Linehan has not served as an on-field coach since 2020 at LSU when he was the passing game coordinator. He was a coaching analyst at Missouri from 2021-23.

He last coached in the NFL in 2018 in his fifth season with the Cowboys, his fourth as the team’s offensive coordinator. Linehan was the Cowboys’ passing game coordinator in 2014.

Linehan also was the offensive coordinator of the Vikings (2002-04), Dolphins (2005) and Lions (2009-13).

He was the Rams’ head coach from 2006-08, going 11-25.