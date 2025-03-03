Saints hire Scott Linehan to coaching staff

The Saints are hiring Scott Linehan to their staff, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

He spent last season as a coaching analyst at Montana.

Linehan has not served as an on-field coach since 2020 at LSU when he was the passing game coordinator. He was a coaching analyst at Missouri from 2021-23.

He last coached in the NFL in 2018 in his fifth season with the Cowboys, his fourth as the team’s offensive coordinator. Linehan was the Cowboys’ passing game coordinator in 2014.

Linehan also was the offensive coordinator of the Vikings (2002-04), Dolphins (2005) and Lions (2009-13).

He was the Rams’ head coach from 2006-08, going 11-25.