Saints interview Dolphins WRs coach Robert Prince for their OC job

The Saints interviewed Dolphins wide receivers coach Robert Prince on Saturday for their offensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Prince, 59, just took the Dolphins’ job on Jan. 29, replacing Wes Welker.

The Saints hired Kellen Moore as their head coach earlier this week, and Moore and Prince have a history together. Prince was the receivers coach at Boise State in 2011 when Moore was the team’s quarterback. They then worked together with the Cowboys in 2022 when Moore was the offensive coordinator and Prince the receivers coach.

Prince spent three seasons in Dallas but his contract expired, and he left for Miami before the Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer.

Prince previously worked for the Texans (2021) and Lions (2014-20) and was with the Falcons, Jaguars and Seahawks early in his career.