Saints LB Demario Davis injured hamstring at practice

Saints linebacker Demario Davis injured his hamstring during individual drills Wednesday, Matthew Paras of nola.com reports. Davis did not participate in team drills.

Saints coach Dennis Allen did not offer additional details on Davis’ injury.

Davis joined the Saints as a free agent in 2018 and has not missed a game in five seasons in New Orleans. He has earned first- or second-team All-Pro after each of the past five seasons.

The Saints did see the return of receiver Chris Olave, who left practice early Tuesday after landing on his hip.