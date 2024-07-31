 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_judonv3_240730.jpg
Patriots’ Judon not practicing at camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_240730.jpg
PFT Mailbag: How patient are Broncos with Payton?
nbc_pftpm_bisacciav2_240730.jpg
Bisaccia expects ‘amendments’ to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints LB Demario Davis injured hamstring at practice

  
Published July 31, 2024 03:44 PM

Saints linebacker Demario Davis injured his hamstring during individual drills Wednesday, Matthew Paras of nola.com reports. Davis did not participate in team drills.

Saints coach Dennis Allen did not offer additional details on Davis’ injury.

Davis joined the Saints as a free agent in 2018 and has not missed a game in five seasons in New Orleans. He has earned first- or second-team All-Pro after each of the past five seasons.

The Saints did see the return of receiver Chris Olave, who left practice early Tuesday after landing on his hip.