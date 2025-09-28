Saints ‘Philly special’ attempt gets picked off, Bills lead 14-10 at halftime

The scrappy Saints had a chance to have a halftime lead over the Bills.

But a failed trick play deep in opponent territory kept New Orleans off the board, allowing Buffalo to keep a 14-10 lead at halftime.

On third-and-goal from the 6-yard line, quarterback Spencer Rattler handed the ball off to Rashid Shaheed, who, in turn, flipped it backward to Chris Olave. But when Olave threw it to Rattler in the end zone, safety Cole Bishop came down with the pass instead for an interception.

While most have expected the Saints to get blown out in Buffalo, they have been scrappy and made it tough on the Bills, mainly through the run game. New Orleans has rushed for 117 yards on 21 attempts, which works out to an average of 5.6 yards per carry.

Rattler has 38 yards on the ground, while Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller each have 37.

Khalil Shakir caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen and James Cook took in a 1-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Miller had an 18-yard touchdown run in the first quarter while Blake Grupe connected on a 54-yard field goal in the second period.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan sacked Allen in the second quarter — the 124th sack of Jordan’s long career. He surpassed Robert Mathis to become No. 20 all-time in sacks. Additionally, Allen is now the 50th quarterback Jordan has sacked.

Buffalo is just 1-of-4 on third down while New Orleans is 3-of-7.

The Saints will receive the second-half kickoff.