Saints place Derek Carr on reserve/retired list

  
Published June 3, 2025 05:07 PM

The Saints have made it official with quarterback Derek Carr.

Via the NFL’s daily transaction wire, New Orleans placed Carr on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday.

Carr unexpectedly elected to retire in May after experiencing right shoulder pain that was later diagnosed as a labral tear and degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.

A second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Carr’s retirement came after he spent the last two seasons with the Saints. He was healthy to start only 10 games in 2024, completing 67.7 percent of his passes for 2,145 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Carr spent his first nine seasons with the Raiders, becoming the franchise’s all-time passing leader.

He ends his career with a 77-92 record as a starter, having completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 41,245 yards with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.