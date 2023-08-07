 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pk_3thingsdolphins_230803.JPG
Tua Tagovailoa’s new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins
rory.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Nate Frazier.jpg
2024 All-American Nate Frazier Selects Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_csu_eagletowatch_230807.jpg
Dean one of only question marks on Eagles defense
nbc_dps_feldmanncaafintv_230807.jpg
Where do the four remaining Pac-12 schools go?
nbc_dps_pac12fallout_230807.jpg
Every conference has a game plan except Pac-12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pk_3thingsdolphins_230803.JPG
Tua Tagovailoa’s new suit of armor with Miami Dolphins
rory.jpg
FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Nate Frazier.jpg
2024 All-American Nate Frazier Selects Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_csu_eagletowatch_230807.jpg
Dean one of only question marks on Eagles defense
nbc_dps_feldmanncaafintv_230807.jpg
Where do the four remaining Pac-12 schools go?
nbc_dps_pac12fallout_230807.jpg
Every conference has a game plan except Pac-12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints plan to play Derek Carr, starters in preseason opener

  
Published August 7, 2023 01:34 PM

Saints fans will get to see the team’s new players when the preseason opens this week.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he plans to play the starters in Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs — including quarterback Derek Carr.

“It’s a new season, a new group, and I want to see our guys play,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of Nola.com.

Allen did not specify how much playing time the starters will receive, but noted that they will be on the field.

Carr signed a four-year deal with the Saints in March after spending his first nine seasons with the Raiders. Last year, he completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for Las Vegas.