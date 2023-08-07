Saints plan to play Derek Carr, starters in preseason opener

Saints fans will get to see the team’s new players when the preseason opens this week.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he plans to play the starters in Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs — including quarterback Derek Carr.

“It’s a new season, a new group, and I want to see our guys play,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of Nola.com.

Allen did not specify how much playing time the starters will receive, but noted that they will be on the field.

Carr signed a four-year deal with the Saints in March after spending his first nine seasons with the Raiders. Last year, he completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for Las Vegas.