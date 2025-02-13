 Skip navigation
Saints re-sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to one-year contract

  
Published February 13, 2025 05:42 PM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t play much in 2024, but he’ll get a chance to make the Saints in 2025.

The Saints announced today that they have re-signed Edwards-Helaire, a running back who joined them late last year, to a one-year contract.

A Louisiana native and former LSU star, Edwards-Helaire signed with the Saints at the end of last season and played in two games, carrying 13 times for 36 yards and catching three passes for 24 yards.

The 25-year-old Edwards-Helaire was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in 2020 and had a promising rookie season, running for 803 yards and catching 36 passes for 297 yards. But he never again approached the production of his rookie season. Now he’ll see if he can revitalize his career in Kellen Moore’s offense.