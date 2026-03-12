 Skip navigation
Saints re-sign OL Dillon Radunz

  
Published March 12, 2026 06:18 PM

The Saints will have offensive lineman Dillon Radunz back for the 2026 season.

The team announced on Thursday that Radunz has signed a new contract with the team. Radunz agreed to a two-year contract in New Orleans.

Radunz signed a one-year deal with the Saints last offseason and appeared in 15 games for the team. He started 10 of those contests at left guard and he started 31 of the 54 games he played for the Titans over his first four seasons in the league.

The Saints signed David Edwards early in free agency, so Radunz may be ticketed for a reserve role to kick off his second season in New Orleans.