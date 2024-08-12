Saints release Marquez Callaway, sign WR Shaquan Davis

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway’s return to the Saints has come to an end.

The Saints announced that they have released Callaway on Sunday. The wideout played 45 games for the team over the last four seasons before signing with the Steelers early this year. He was released in July and signed with the Saints on August 1, so it was a brief return to New Orleans.

Callaway had 83 catches for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns for the Saints.

The Saints filled his roster spot by signing another former member of the roster. Wide receiver Shaquan Davis was on the practice squad and injured reserve in 2023 and spent the offseason with the Eagles.