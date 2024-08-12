 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kcbrowninjury_240812.jpg
Brown to miss several weeks with shoulder injury
nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kcbrowninjury_240812.jpg
Brown to miss several weeks with shoulder injury
nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints release Marquez Callaway, sign WR Shaquan Davis

  
Published August 12, 2024 08:51 AM

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway’s return to the Saints has come to an end.

The Saints announced that they have released Callaway on Sunday. The wideout played 45 games for the team over the last four seasons before signing with the Steelers early this year. He was released in July and signed with the Saints on August 1, so it was a brief return to New Orleans.

Callaway had 83 catches for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns for the Saints.

The Saints filled his roster spot by signing another former member of the roster. Wide receiver Shaquan Davis was on the practice squad and injured reserve in 2023 and spent the offseason with the Eagles.