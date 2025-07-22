 Skip navigation
Saints reveal alternate gold jerseys

  
Published July 22, 2025 10:37 AM

The Saints unveiled white helmets as part of their uniform options earlier this month and they are adding a new jersey to the mix as well.

The team shared photos of a gold jersey that they will wear during the 2025 season. The team did not share when they will don the jerseys.

A previous version of the gold jerseys was last worn in the 2002 season.

Images of the jersey were paired with the black alternate helmet that the team has been wearing in recent seasons. They’ve gone 0-4 with that headgear, so the team will be hoping that the change to the overall look will lead to better results.