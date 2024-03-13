Saints rework Ryan Ramczyk’s contract to gain cap space

Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has reworked his contract for the 2024 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Ramczyk has agreed to a deal that guarantees him $6.5 million this season. He was set to make an unguaranteed base salary of $17 million and the new deal contains incentives that can push his total compensation higher by the end of the year.

Ramczyk’s cap hit was set to be over $27 million, but it will come down as a result of the revisions.

Ramczyk has started all 108 games he has played since the Saints drafted him in the first round in 2017. He missed the end of last season with a knee injury that created some doubt about his playing future, but the contract moves suggest the Saints expect to have him around at least a little while longer.