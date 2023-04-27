Saints select Bryan Bresee at No. 29 overall
Published April 27, 2023 07:40 PM
Chris and Phil Simms take a look at Derek Carr an assess how Derek Carr's skillset matches with the New Orleans Saints' offense.
The Saints have added a defensive tackle.
And Clemson had back-to-back defensive players come off the board.
With the 29th overall pick in the 2023 draft, New Orleans has selected Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.
Bresee was a three-year starter at Clemson where he appeared in 38 games with 27 starts. He recorded double-digit tackles for loss in each of his three seasons for the Tigers.
Bresee was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022 after recording 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed.