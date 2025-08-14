 Skip navigation
Saints sign DE Jeremiah Martin, waive QB Hunter Dekkers

  
August 14, 2025

The Saints are back down to three quarterbacks.

Hunter Dekkers was waived on Thursday so that the Saints had room to add defensive end Jeremiah Martin to the 90-man roster. Dekkers signed with the team during the offseason and was cut once before in training camp before returning a few days later.

Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener are the remaining quarterbacks in New Orleans.

Martin signed with the Browns after going undrafted in 2023 and has also spent time with the Giants and Packers without appearing in any regular season games. He also spent time in the UFL during that league’s 2024 season.