nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Saints sign OT Jonathan Mendoza

  
Published July 30, 2025 06:02 PM

The Saints added a player to their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed offensive tackle Jonathan Mendoza to a one-year deal. The Saints waived tackle Josh Ball earlier this week.

Mendoza was undrafted this year. He finished his college time at Louisville as a starter at right tackle and also played four seasons at Yale before transferring to the ACC school for the 2024 season.

The Saints have 2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga and 2025 first-rounder Kelvin Banks set to be their starting tackles. Mendoza joins Landon Young, Josiah Ezirim, and Easton Kilty in the mix for depth roles.