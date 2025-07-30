Saints sign OT Jonathan Mendoza

The Saints added a player to their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed offensive tackle Jonathan Mendoza to a one-year deal. The Saints waived tackle Josh Ball earlier this week.

Mendoza was undrafted this year. He finished his college time at Louisville as a starter at right tackle and also played four seasons at Yale before transferring to the ACC school for the 2024 season.

The Saints have 2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga and 2025 first-rounder Kelvin Banks set to be their starting tackles. Mendoza joins Landon Young, Josiah Ezirim, and Easton Kilty in the mix for depth roles.