Saints take 17-0 lead into halftime at Tampa

The Buccaneers came into Sunday needing to win one of their final two games to win the NFC South and it looks like that win might have to come in Week 18.

Derek Carr threw two touchdowns and the Buccaneers couldn’t manage any points at all in the first half of Sunday’s matchup of NFC South teams. The Saints need to win this week and Week 18 while the Bucs lose out in order to win the division.

Carr hit tight end Juwan Johnson to open the scoring in the first half and then hooked up with Taysom Hill in the second quarter for his second score of the day. He is 17-of-21 for 140 yards and Hill also completed his only pass attempt as the Saints moved the ball easily through the air in the first two quarters of the game.

Baker Mayfield has been on a hot streak, but the Bucs quarterback is just 5-of-10 for 43 yards so far on Sunday. He also threw an interception to cornerback Alonte Taylor to end the only Bucs drive that made it into New Orleans territory.