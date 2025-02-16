Saints to interview Brandon Staley, Christian Parker for defensive coordinator job

The Saints, nearly a week after hiring Kellen Moore as the next head coach, are still looking for their new offensive and defensive coordinators.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Saints will interview 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley and Eagles pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker for the defensive coordinator job.

Staley coached the Chargers from 2021 through 2023. Moore served as his offensive coordinator in Staley’s final year on the job.

And now Moore could be the boss, and Staley the top lieutenant.

Parker, 33, joined the Eagles in 2024. He spent 2021 through 2023 with the Broncos, as the teams defensive back coach. He was a defensive quality-control coach with the Packers from 2019 to 2020.