The Saints are bringing in a tight end from the UFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New Orleans is signing Seth Green.

Green, 27, played the last two years for the UFL’s Arlington Roughnecks. In 2025, he caught 13 passes for 150 yards with a touchdown.

Green played his college ball at Minnesota from 2017-2020 before transferring to Houston in 2021. He caught 13 passes for 157 yards with three touchdowns in his last collegiate season before going undrafted in 2022.