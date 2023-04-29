 Skip navigation
Saints trade up in fourth round for quarterback Jake Haener

  
Published April 29, 2023 09:18 AM
We’ve had our first quarterback selected on Day Three of the 2023 NFL draft.

With the 127th overall pick, the Saints selected Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

Haener will back up his fellow Fresno State alum Derek Carr in New Orleans.

The 24-year-old Haener began his college career at Washington before transferring to Fresno. He played very well at Fresno over the last two seasons, totaling 53 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions, and he was the MVP of the Senior Bowl.

The Saints sent the 227th overall pick in this year’s draft as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Jaguars to move up and draft Haener.