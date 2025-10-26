Saints turn to QB Tyler Shough down 17-3 in third quarter

The Saints made a quarterback change in the third quarter of Sunday’s home game against the Buccaneers.

Rookie Tyler Shough replaced Spencer Rattler around the four-minute mark with the Saints down 17-3. Rattler is on the sideline with a baseball cap and there’s been no injury announced, so it appears Saints head coach Kellen Moore has made the decision to try to spark his offense.

Rattler was 15-of-21 for 136 yards, but had an interception returned for a touchdown and lost a fumble in the first half of the game.

Shough was a second-round pick earlier this year and threw two passes in mopup duty during a loss to the Seahawks.