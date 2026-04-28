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Saints waive RB Evan Hull, WR Elijah Cooks

  
Published April 28, 2026 06:51 AM

The Saints made space for rookie additions to the roster by parting ways with three veteran players on Monday.

In addition to the previously reported cut of wide receiver Samori Toure, the Saints also announced that they have waived running back Evan Hull and wide receiver Elijah Cooks.

Hull ran 19 times for 48 yards and caught one pass for six yards in six appearances last season. The Saints now have Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Ty Chandler, Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, Audric Estime, and CJ Donaldson in their backfield.

Cooks spent time on the practice squad in New Orleans last season. He had three catches for 38 yards in 11 games for the Jaguars in 2023 and 2024.

The Saints drafted Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick and added Bryce Lance and Barion Brown to the receiver group later in the draft.