Saints will have nine open practices at the team facility before departing for California

The Saints announced their training camp practice schedule Monday.

They will have nine practices open to the fans, with the first coming Wednesday, July 23, the day after the team reports to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

Tickets are free but limited and must be reserved in advance.

As part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” initiative, the 9 a.m. CT practice on Sunday, July 27, will be open to the public and feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements.

The Saints will hold part of camp in Irvine, California, traveling there on Aug. 6 for a 10-day stay. They open the preseason at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.

The team will practice at UC-Irvine’s Crawford Field, the site of the team’s 2024 training camp.

The Saints return to New Orleans on Friday, Aug. 15, ahead of their preseason game against the Jaguars at the Superdome on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Saints season ticket holders can reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 1. Fans on the waitlist for Saints season tickets may reserve tickets at 9:30 a.m. CT. The general public can reserve their training camp tickets to view practices by registering online at www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/, in the official Saints mobile app or on the SeatGeek app, starting at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 1.