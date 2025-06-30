 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_joedelaney_250630.jpg
Remembering Delaney’s sacrifice 42 years later
nbc_pftpm_chrislong_250630.jpg
Long speaks out on NFLPA hiding collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_jalenramseytrade_250630.jpg
Steelers show ‘desperation’ with Ramsey trade

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints will have nine open practices at the team facility before departing for California

  
Published June 30, 2025 04:16 PM

The Saints announced their training camp practice schedule Monday.

They will have nine practices open to the fans, with the first coming Wednesday, July 23, the day after the team reports to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

Tickets are free but limited and must be reserved in advance.

As part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” initiative, the 9 a.m. CT practice on Sunday, July 27, will be open to the public and feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements.

The Saints will hold part of camp in Irvine, California, traveling there on Aug. 6 for a 10-day stay. They open the preseason at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.

The team will practice at UC-Irvine’s Crawford Field, the site of the team’s 2024 training camp.

The Saints return to New Orleans on Friday, Aug. 15, ahead of their preseason game against the Jaguars at the Superdome on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Saints season ticket holders can reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 1. Fans on the waitlist for Saints season tickets may reserve tickets at 9:30 a.m. CT. The general public can reserve their training camp tickets to view practices by registering online at www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/, in the official Saints mobile app or on the SeatGeek app, starting at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 1.