Saints will receive 2026 fourth and fifth-round picks for Rashid Shaheed

  
Published November 4, 2025 01:15 PM

The Saints will be getting a pair of draft picks from the Seahawks in exchange for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks will be sending 2026 fourth and fifth-round picks to the Saints for the wideout. The Saints now have seven picks in the 2026 draft, including a pair of fifth-round selections.

PFT reported last weekend that the Saints were open to trading Shaheed and that they were looking to receive a third-round pick in return. They didn’t land one in the deal, but the additional picks will give them more ammunition for other moves or they can be used to flesh out a roster that has needs for upgrades in many spots.

Shaheed had 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Saints and he’ll now put his talents to use for a rising NFC contender rather than a team that has little to play for in the immediate future.