Saints won’t exercise 2024 option on Cesar Ruiz’s contract

  
Published May 1, 2023 06:38 AM
It’s decision time on 2024 contract options for 2020 first-round picks and the Saints have reportedly made theirs.

According to multiple reports, the Saints will not exercise their option on guard Cesar Ruiz’s deal. Ruiz was the 24th overall pick in 2020.

Ruiz started all 14 games he played last season and has started 40 of the 46 games he’s played since joining the team. Picking up the option would have left the Saints on the hook for a fully guaranteed $14.175 million salary in 2024.

The Saints picked guard Nick Saldiveri in the fourth round on Saturday. Andrus Peat, Calvin Throckmorton, Yasir Durant, and Koda Martin are the other guards on the Saints roster.