Sam Cosmi to open season on PUP list for Commanders

Guard Sam Cosmi will not open the season on the Commanders’ 53-man roster.

The team announced that Cosmi will move to the reserve version of the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He tore his ACL during the postseason and will miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues to work his way back to full health.

Cosmi’s move was one of 31 that the Commanders made on Tuesday.

They also waived or released running backs Kazmeir Allen and Demetric Felton; linebackers Kam Arnold and Duke Riley; defensive linemen Ricky Barber, Carl Davis, Sheldon Day, Clelin Ferrell, Andre Jones, Jalyn Holmes, and T.J. Maguranyanga; wide receivers Ja’Corey Brooks, River Cracraft, Jacoby Jones, Tay Martin, Chris Moore, and K.J. Osborn; tight ends Lawrence Cager and Cole Turner; offensive linemen Michael Deiter, Bobby Hart, Timothy McKay, and Foster Sarell; defensive backs Antonio Hamilton, Rob McDaniel, Ben Nikkel, Bobby Price, Car’lin Vigers, and Daryl Worley; and quarterback Sam Hartman.