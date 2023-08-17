Sam Darnold likely to start second preseason game

The plan is not yet finalized, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an indication as to what he’s thinking for playing time at quarterback in the second preseason game.

Shanahan said on Wednesday that after Trey Lance started last week against the Raiders, Sam Darnold is likely to get the first snaps against the Broncos on Saturday.

“[It’s] not set in stone,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “What I said last week, we wanted Trey to get the majority of the first half so Sam could get the next week.

“So that’s what we’re planning on, but we’ll see how the next two practices go before we decide for sure.”

While starting quarterback Brock Purdy’s throwing schedule has ramped back up, the 49ers don’t seem inclined to play him right now. Shanahan did say he hadn’t decided yet how much the starters would play, if at all, this week.

Darnold was on the field 19 snaps against the Raiders, finishing 5-of-8 passing for 84 yards. Lance played the entire first half and was 10-of-15 for 112 yards with a touchdown. He was also sacked four times, as San Francisco began the contest with three three-and-outs.