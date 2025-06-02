Sam Darnold throws two interceptions in 7-on-7 session before media

In March, the Seahawks made a calculated decision to trade quarterback Geno Smith and to sign quarterback Sam Darnold. It’s a risk-reward proposition for both sides, especially since the Seahawks can pull the plug on his three-year, $100.5 million deal after one year and $37.5 million.

It’s the first time since the early years of his career that Darnold operates in the offseason as the clear-cut QB1. With the presence of third-round rookie Jalen Milroe, there will be more pressure on Darnold than there was a year ago in Minnesota, when the only alternative after rookie J.J. McCarthy’s season-ending knee injury was journeyman Nate Sudfeld.

Hovering over Darnold is the fact that he played incredibly well in 2024, until the Week 18 showdown with the Lions. In the biggest game of his career, Darnold developed a case of the yips. A game that could have delivered the No. 1 seed ended in a loss — followed by a one-and-done playoff exit.

On Monday, the media got their first look at Darnold in a practice setting. Brady Henderson of ESPN.com called it “an up-and-down day"; Darnold had two interceptions “in a short span” during a 7-on-7 red-zone period.

Safety Julian Love made one of the interceptions, with cornerback Josh Jobe getting the other.

Henderson adds that Darnold “bounced back” after “good-natured ribbing” from offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

On one hand, it doesn’t mean much when projecting what will happen when it’s time to play games that count. On the other hand, it’s all anyone has for now to assess how Darnold is doing, as he settles in with his fifth team in eight years.