Sam Howell likely to start today with Jacoby Brissett injured

The Commanders announced this week that they were benching quarterback Sam Howell in favor of Jacoby Brissett. And now Howell is likely to start anyway.

Brissett is dealing with a hamstring injury and likely won’t be able to play today against the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

That would leave Howell as the starter. Jake Fromm, who was called up yesterday from the practice squad, would be available as the No. 2 quarterback if Brissett can’t play.

It’s still possible that Brissett will feel better than expected during pregame warmups and be able to take the field after all, but less than six hours before kickoff it looks like it will be Howell starting.

The 49ers are 14-point favorites against the Commanders. No matter who starts, a Commanders win would be a massive upset.