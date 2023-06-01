Sam Howell wearing microphone in practice, Commanders hear him “taking charge”

Among the things that the Commanders are evaluating quarterback Sam Howell on this offseason is the way he runs the huddle and calls plays for the offense.

They’re doing that by having Howell wear a microphone during practices so that they can hear him making those calls and engaging in other communication with the other 10 players on the field on a given play. On Wednesday, Howell said he was “kind of shocked” when he heard that the team planned to do that but that it has been “fun to hear their feedback.”

Based on what head coach Ron Rivera shared with reporters, it’s a good bet Howell will continue to enjoy what he’s hearing from the coaching staff.

“It’s real interesting to watch the way you can see him stepping into the huddle,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “He’s taking charge , taking command.”

Howell’s also heard positive feedback from wide receiver Terry McLaurin this week and more of the same will continue to point the way toward Howell starting at quarterback this season.