Sam LaPorta doesn’t “want to get caught up” in chasing rookie tight end records

Sam LaPorta had a big hand in Sunday’s 33-28 Lions win over the Saints by turning in one of the biggest days for a rookie tight end in league history.

LaPorta caught all nine passes thrown his way for 140 yards and a touchdown. Only four other rookie tight ends have ever posted more receiving yards in a single game and the effort kept LaPorta on pace to break Keith Jackson’s record for most receptions by a tight end in their rookie season. LaPorta would need a few more days like Sunday to threaten Mike Ditka’s yardage record, but LaPorta said on Sunday that he’s not keeping an eye on the record book as the regular season winds down.

“You don’t want to get caught up in all that,” LaPorta said, via the team’s website. “Just kind of muddies your vision. Clouds your vision for the team and the success that we hope to have.”

The Lions have had a run of shaky performances since their bye, but they’ve won three of four games to remain among the top teams in the NFC. LaPorta’s immediate success as a pro has had a hand in that and they’ll be relying on a strong finish from him to help make sure they can finish strong as a team.