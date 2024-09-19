 Skip navigation
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Sam LaPorta happy with any amount of targets if Lions win

  
September 19, 2024

The Lions threw the ball to tight end Sam LaPorta more than seven times a game last season, but the ball has been headed his way less frequently through the first two weeks of this season.

LaPorta has been targeted eight times so far this season and he’s caught six of those throws for 58 yards. The drop in usage is not something that he’s sweating as the team prepares to face the Cardinals this weekend.

LaPorta said Thursday that “it’s Week Three” and that he’s happy to play any role for the team if he’s able to contribute to a winning effort.

“It’s great that we have a really creative offensive coordinator and the offensive coaching staff in general, so I know they’re going to find ways to spread the ball around,” LaPorta said, via the team’s website. “Some games, targets might find you. Sometimes, they may not. If I can help contribute with a couple of catches, it’s great. If not and we still win, that’s awesome.”

Jameson Williams’s move into a bigger role has impacted the rest of the receiving options in Detroit. Williams was targeted 42 times in 12 games last year, but he’s already been thrown to 20 times this year. Defenses will likely adjust to that and that should create more opportunities for LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Bown and others to make plays in the weeks to come.