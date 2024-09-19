Sam LaPorta happy with any amount of targets if Lions win

The Lions threw the ball to tight end Sam LaPorta more than seven times a game last season, but the ball has been headed his way less frequently through the first two weeks of this season.

LaPorta has been targeted eight times so far this season and he’s caught six of those throws for 58 yards. The drop in usage is not something that he’s sweating as the team prepares to face the Cardinals this weekend.

LaPorta said Thursday that “it’s Week Three” and that he’s happy to play any role for the team if he’s able to contribute to a winning effort.

“It’s great that we have a really creative offensive coordinator and the offensive coaching staff in general, so I know they’re going to find ways to spread the ball around,” LaPorta said, via the team’s website. “Some games, targets might find you. Sometimes, they may not. If I can help contribute with a couple of catches, it’s great. If not and we still win, that’s awesome.”

Jameson Williams’s move into a bigger role has impacted the rest of the receiving options in Detroit. Williams was targeted 42 times in 12 games last year, but he’s already been thrown to 20 times this year. Defenses will likely adjust to that and that should create more opportunities for LaPorta, Amon-Ra St. Bown and others to make plays in the weeks to come.