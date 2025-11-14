Sam LaPorta out, Aidan Hutchinson set to play on Sunday night

The Lions have a long list of injuries for Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles, with a few key players ruled out for the contest.

Tight end Sam LaPorta (back), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), and cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion) have all been ruled out for Week 11.

All three were not able to practice all week.

With LaPorta out, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters before the session that his confidence in Brock Wright is “sky high.”

“Brock’s a guy we don’t talk a lot about but he’s the jack of all trades,” Campbell said in his press conference. “He does everything for us — pass protect, run block, he can run some routes, he plays special teams. He’s one of the most dependable players we have on this team.”

Still on the reserve/non-football injury list, edge rusher Josh Paschal (back) has also been ruled out after three limited practices this week.

The Lions also have several questionable players: edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), guard Miles Frazier (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring), cornerback Amik Robertson (hamstring), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), running back Jacob Taylor’s (back), offensive tackle Penei Swell (ankle), running back Sione Vaki (ankle), and Wright (ankle).

Center Graham Glasgow (back) and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (elbow) are all off the injury report and are set to play.