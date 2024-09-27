Sam LaPorta returns to practice as full participant on Friday

After missing Thursday’s practice, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was back on the field as a full participant on Friday.

That’s a good sign for his potential availability for Monday’s game against the Seahawks.

Through three games, LaPorta has eight receptions for 94 yards.

Offensive tackle Dan Skipper (ribs) also was a full participant after he sat out on Thursday.

Defensive back Brian Branch (concussion) went from limited to full, as did defensive tackle Alim McNeill (shoulder) and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (knee).

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring) remained limited. Center Frank Ragnow (pectoral) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) remained out of practice.