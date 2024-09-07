Saquon Barkley catches 18-yard touchdown pass to give Eagles 7-6 lead

Saquon Barkley made his presence felt.

After slipping on his first carry — the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage — for a 5-yard loss, Barkley had an 11-yard run and scored the game’s first touchdown on an 18-yard pass from Jalen Hurts.

Hurts had two turnovers on the Eagles’ first two drives, throwing an interception and fumbling a shotgun snap. The Packers, though, managed only two red-zone field goals.

The Eagles now have a 7-6 lead after their 11-play, 70-yard drive.

Barkley took advantage of man-to-man coverage, matched up with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who was no match as Hurts placed the ball perfectly.