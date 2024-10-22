 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Saquon Barkley chose not to pad his stats with a career-high in rushing yards in reach

  
Published October 22, 2024 12:47 PM

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni offered to let running back Saquon Barkley stay in Sunday’s blowout win over the Giants for long enough to let Barkley get his career high in rushing yards. But Barkley said he didn’t want to do that.

Barkley gained 176 yards despite never getting the ball in the fourth quarter, and Sirianni approached him on the sideline late in the game and asked him if he wanted to keep playing until he surpassed his career high of 189 yards.

“You’re 13 yards away from your career high. I would love for you to get that, but it’s up to you,” Sirianni said, as captured in a sideline video.

“It’s all good,” Barkley replied.

Sirianni said he was ready to take out the starters but would leave Barkley in if he wanted to reach his career high. Barkley said he wanted to see the backups get some carries.

“Let them eat,” Barkley said.

“You sure?” Sirianni asked.

“Yes. I promise,” Barkley said.

“I want you to do it if you want to do it,” Sirianni said.

“It’s all good. I’d rather see the young boys eat,” Barkley replied.

That allowed the Eagles’ backup running backs, Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley, to get plenty of carries. Gainwell, who entered the game with only eight carries all season, ended up with 13 carries against the Giants. Shipley, who hadn’t touched the ball a single time all season, got eight carries late in the game against the Giants. Barkley’s young teammates surely appreciate his gesture, deciding that the experience for them meant more than padding stats for him.