Saquon Barkley chose not to pad his stats with a career-high in rushing yards in reach

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni offered to let running back Saquon Barkley stay in Sunday’s blowout win over the Giants for long enough to let Barkley get his career high in rushing yards. But Barkley said he didn’t want to do that.

Barkley gained 176 yards despite never getting the ball in the fourth quarter, and Sirianni approached him on the sideline late in the game and asked him if he wanted to keep playing until he surpassed his career high of 189 yards.

“You’re 13 yards away from your career high. I would love for you to get that, but it’s up to you,” Sirianni said, as captured in a sideline video.

“It’s all good,” Barkley replied.

Sirianni said he was ready to take out the starters but would leave Barkley in if he wanted to reach his career high. Barkley said he wanted to see the backups get some carries.

“Let them eat,” Barkley said.

“You sure?” Sirianni asked.

“Yes. I promise,” Barkley said.

“I want you to do it if you want to do it,” Sirianni said.

“It’s all good. I’d rather see the young boys eat,” Barkley replied.

That allowed the Eagles’ backup running backs, Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley, to get plenty of carries. Gainwell, who entered the game with only eight carries all season, ended up with 13 carries against the Giants. Shipley, who hadn’t touched the ball a single time all season, got eight carries late in the game against the Giants. Barkley’s young teammates surely appreciate his gesture, deciding that the experience for them meant more than padding stats for him.