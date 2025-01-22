Saquon Barkley could break John Riggins’ record for rushing yards in a single postseason

The 1982 NFL regular season was shortened by a strike, but the postseason was lengthened with an alternate format. That allowed Washington, the eventual Super Bowl winner, to play four postseason games. And John Riggins totaled 610 rushing yards in those four games, a record that still stands as the most rushing yards any player has ever had in any postseason.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley could threaten that record this year.

Through two games this postseason, Barkley has 324 rushing yards. That means he needs 287 yards the rest of the postseason to break Riggins’ record.

Barkley would need a legendary performance to break the record on Sunday against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, but he could get most of the way there on Sunday and then break Riggins’ record in the Super Bowl.

Riggins gained 140 yards in the NFC Championship Game and then 166 yards in Super Bowl XVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP. Eagles fans can only hope Barkley has two games like that left in him.