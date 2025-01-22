 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saquon Barkley could break John Riggins’ record for rushing yards in a single postseason

  
Published January 22, 2025 11:18 AM

The 1982 NFL regular season was shortened by a strike, but the postseason was lengthened with an alternate format. That allowed Washington, the eventual Super Bowl winner, to play four postseason games. And John Riggins totaled 610 rushing yards in those four games, a record that still stands as the most rushing yards any player has ever had in any postseason.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley could threaten that record this year.

Through two games this postseason, Barkley has 324 rushing yards. That means he needs 287 yards the rest of the postseason to break Riggins’ record.

Barkley would need a legendary performance to break the record on Sunday against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, but he could get most of the way there on Sunday and then break Riggins’ record in the Super Bowl.

Riggins gained 140 yards in the NFC Championship Game and then 166 yards in Super Bowl XVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP. Eagles fans can only hope Barkley has two games like that left in him.