nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Saquon Barkley puts Eagles up 7-0

  
Published October 20, 2024 01:55 PM

Saquon Barkley spent a lot of time in the end zones at MetLife Stadium over the first six years of his career and he made his way back to one in the second quarter of his return to his old stomping grounds.

Barkley kept his legs moving after getting hit at the line and powered for a three-yard touchdown that put the Eagles up 7-0 over the Giants with just under nine minutes to play in the first half.

Barkley set up the score with a 55-yard scamper and he has nine carries for 75 yards against his former team.

The Eagles did lose another offensive lineman to injury before Barkley’s score. Right guard Mekhi Becton left to be evaluated for a concussion and he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. The Eagles put left tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve this week.