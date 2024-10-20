Saquon Barkley puts Eagles up 7-0

Saquon Barkley spent a lot of time in the end zones at MetLife Stadium over the first six years of his career and he made his way back to one in the second quarter of his return to his old stomping grounds.

Barkley kept his legs moving after getting hit at the line and powered for a three-yard touchdown that put the Eagles up 7-0 over the Giants with just under nine minutes to play in the first half.

Barkley set up the score with a 55-yard scamper and he has nine carries for 75 yards against his former team.

The Eagles did lose another offensive lineman to injury before Barkley’s score. Right guard Mekhi Becton left to be evaluated for a concussion and he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. The Eagles put left tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve this week.