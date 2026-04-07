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De’Von Achane did not attend start of Dolphins offseason workouts

  
Published April 7, 2026 01:21 PM

The Dolphins opened up their offseason workout program on Tuesday and running back De’Von Achane was not in attendance.

Achane is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said last month that the team’s goal is to get something done with a player he called “a building block for us.” Achane’s absence from the start of voluntary work suggests that he’d like to see things wrapped up before he gets back to work and head coach Jeff Hafley declined to update where things stand on that front.

“Those are talks for another time between Achane, Sully and those guys,” Hafley said at a press conference. “I’m not going to dive into those talks right now. That’s part of the business, it’s part of what every team goes through in those situations and they’ll work it out.”

Achane led the league in yards per carry while running 238 times for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns last season.