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Fernando Mendoza informs NFL he will not attend the draft in Pittsburgh

  
Published April 7, 2026 01:17 PM

The likely No. 1 overall pick will not be in Pittsburgh when his name is called for this year’s draft.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has informed the NFL that he’s planning to be in Miami with his family for the draft instead of attending the event in person, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mendoza is the heavy favorite to be selected by the Raiders at No. 1 overall. It would be an extreme upset if he weren’t the first pick later this month.

The NFL has not released a list of the names of prospects who will be on hand in Pittsburgh for the draft. But the first handshake and hug from commissioner Roger Goodell is now not set to go to the first pick.