Saquon Barkley says he has high-ankle sprain

Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s right ankle injury is a high-ankle sprain, he told Taylor Rooks of Prime on Thursday night. The injury initially was reported as a low-ankle sprain.

Barkley, though, told Rooks that not playing tonight is a “pain-tolerance issue,” and he hopes to return in 11 days when the Giants play the Seahawks.

Despite coach Brian Daboll’s assertion that Barkley is a “fast healer,” Barkley has been more of a normal healer in his career. Barkley missed three games in 2019 with a right ankle sprain and four games in 2021 with a high left ankle sprain.

When he returned from the high ankle sprain in 2021, he had only 25 yards on six carries in the first game back.

The two-time Pro Bowler has 29 carries for 114 and a touchdown and nine catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.