Saquon Barkley scores his third touchdown as Eagles lead 31-26

Saquon Barkley is having quite the debut.

The Eagles running back, who signed as a free agent in the offseason after six years with the Giants, scored his third touchdown of the night. His 2-yard run up the middle into the end zone, after being initially stopped, has given the Eagles a 31-26 lead with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Barkley also has an 18-yard touchdown reception and an 11-yard touchdown run.

He had only 10 touchdowns last season for the Giants.

Barkley has 60 rushing yards on 14 carries and 23 yards on two receptions.

Safety Reed Blankenship set up the four-play, 24-yard drive with an interception of Jordan Love, who is 12-of-26 for 193 yards with two touchdowns and a pick.