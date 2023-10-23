Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed remain in concussion protocol

The Jets played their last game without cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed and neither player has been cleared to return to action yet.

Gardner and Reed did not play in the Jets’ 20-14 win over the Eagles in Week Six because of concussions. The Jets had a bye in Week Seven and head coach Robert Saleh told reporters at a Monday press conference that both players remain in the protocol.

It’s not clear how many steps remain for either player, but Wednesday will bring an official practice report and any work for either player will be a step toward getting the green light to play against the Giants in Week Eight.

The Jets were also without Brandin Echols against the Eagles, so they started Bryce Hall and Michael Carter at corner with Craig James and Tae Hayes also seeing time. The defense forced four turnovers in the comeback win, but the Jets would surely prefer to be at full strength as they try to get to 4-3 on the season.