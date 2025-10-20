Sauce Gardner is in concussion protocol, no update on Garrett Wilson

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner left Sunday’s loss to the Panthers to be evaluated for a concussion and head coach Aaron Glenn provided an update on his condition at a Monday press conference.

Glenn confirmed that Gardner is in concussion protocol to start the week. Gardner will need to clear it in order to return for Week 8’s road game against the Bengals.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson did not practice last week or play on Sunday due to a knee injury. Glenn said there was no update on his outlook for this week at this point.

Kick returner Kene Nwangwu is also in concussion protocol and defensive tackle Jay Tufele is dealing with a knee sprain.