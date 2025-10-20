 Skip navigation
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Sauce Gardner is in concussion protocol, no update on Garrett Wilson

  
Published October 20, 2025 11:26 AM

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner left Sunday’s loss to the Panthers to be evaluated for a concussion and head coach Aaron Glenn provided an update on his condition at a Monday press conference.

Glenn confirmed that Gardner is in concussion protocol to start the week. Gardner will need to clear it in order to return for Week 8’s road game against the Bengals.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson did not practice last week or play on Sunday due to a knee injury. Glenn said there was no update on his outlook for this week at this point.

Kick returner Kene Nwangwu is also in concussion protocol and defensive tackle Jay Tufele is dealing with a knee sprain.